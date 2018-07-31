Sony (SNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Sony (NYSE:SNE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1,953.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,882.28 billion. Sony had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $62.70 EPS. Sony updated its FY19 guidance to JPY500 EPS.

Shares of Sony traded up $1.58, hitting $53.92, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 57,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,284. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.37. Sony has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.29 price objective on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sony by 38.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,421,000 after acquiring an additional 227,596 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sony during the first quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Sony by 37.6% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

