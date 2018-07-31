Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Yintech Investment (YIN) Share Price

News coverage about Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yintech Investment earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2327625129725 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

YIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yintech Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Yintech Investment traded down $0.34, hitting $7.40, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 38,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,395. The company has a market cap of $563.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of -0.22. Yintech Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 2.77%. research analysts forecast that Yintech Investment will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

