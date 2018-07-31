Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PerkinElmer (PKI) Share Price

Media stories about PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PerkinElmer earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 47.5923119571323 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 0 compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.87.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $299,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.