Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Capella Education (CPLA) Stock Price

Media headlines about Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Capella Education earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3103558273359 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
- $110.05 Million in Sales Expected for Capella Education (CPLA) This Quarter (americanbankingnews.com)
- Analysts Anticipate Capella Education (CPLA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (americanbankingnews.com)
- 18.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Capella Educatio Call (CPLA) (mysmartrend.com)
- Capella Education (CPLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday (americanbankingnews.com)
Shares of CPLA stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $104.00. The stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,350. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.28. Capella Education has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $105.90.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPLA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capella Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capella Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capella Education from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capella Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.
Capella Education Company Profile
Capella Education Company, through its subsidiaries, provides online postsecondary education and job-ready skills services in the United States. Its Post-Secondary segment offers various doctoral, master's, and bachelor's programs primarily for working adults in public service leadership, nursing and health sciences, psychology, business and technology, counseling and human services, and education markets; and courses that are eligible for transfer into credit at approximately 2,000 colleges and universities.
