Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Capella Education (CPLA) Stock Price

Media headlines about Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Capella Education earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3103558273359 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Capella Education alerts:

Shares of CPLA stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $104.00. The stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,350. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.28. Capella Education has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $105.90.

Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. Capella Education had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Capella Education’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Capella Education will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPLA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capella Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capella Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capella Education from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capella Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Capella Education Company Profile

Capella Education Company, through its subsidiaries, provides online postsecondary education and job-ready skills services in the United States. Its Post-Secondary segment offers various doctoral, master's, and bachelor's programs primarily for working adults in public service leadership, nursing and health sciences, psychology, business and technology, counseling and human services, and education markets; and courses that are eligible for transfer into credit at approximately 2,000 colleges and universities.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Capella Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capella Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.