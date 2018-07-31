Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Honeywell International (HON) Share Price

Media headlines about Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Honeywell International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the conglomerate an impact score of 47.655718614798 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

NYSE HON opened at $156.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,776.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $1,591,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,911 shares of company stock worth $19,304,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.