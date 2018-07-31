Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Control4 (CTRL) Share Price

News coverage about Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Control4 earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 45.0771477085323 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CTRL stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.43. 220,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.70 million, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.25. Control4 has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.18 million. Control4 had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Control4 will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CTRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Control4 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Control4 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, SVP Susan Cashen sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $167,791.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,389 shares in the company, valued at $130,198.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $313,654.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,827.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,721 shares of company stock worth $1,181,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

