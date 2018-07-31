Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sunoco (SUN) Share Price

Press coverage about Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sunoco earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.4202458742308 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sunoco from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sunoco from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.02.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.43. 1,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $33.11.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($4.31). Sunoco had a positive return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Sunoco’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.10%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

