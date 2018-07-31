Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NKG) Share Price

Press coverage about Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 48.2365151407757 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,253. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and designated state income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain the United States territories.

