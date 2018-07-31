Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Glaukos (GKOS) Stock Price

News headlines about Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Glaukos earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.2030144768961 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have commented on GKOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Shares of GKOS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.31. 8,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,707. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 795.40 and a beta of 1.07. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Glaukos had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $341,473.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,873.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $386,011.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,411.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

