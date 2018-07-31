Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Enova International (ENVA) Share Price

News stories about Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enova International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.1362896827861 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ENVA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,833. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 2.84. Enova International has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on Enova International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group upped their price target on Enova International from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Enova International from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director James A. Gray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 54,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,779,924.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,645. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

