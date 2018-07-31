Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Stock Price

Headlines about Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Delek Logistics Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.7192581292448 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of DKL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.35. 55,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.65. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $35.54.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.78%. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.61 million. research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 143.54%.

In related news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $84,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

