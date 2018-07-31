Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Share Price

Media stories about Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Northfield Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 46.6357606120542 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Northfield Bancorp traded up $0.50, hitting $16.68, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 9,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,076. The firm has a market cap of $796.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Northfield Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 5.77%. sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFBK. BidaskClub raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northfield Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 15,895 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $266,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 19,253 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $309,973.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,962.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,024 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

