Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Intel (INTC) Stock Price

News headlines about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Intel earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the chip maker an impact score of 46.2286346822229 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.76.

Intel opened at $47.69 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $223.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Intel has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $116,027.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $162,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,706,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,295 shares of company stock worth $331,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

