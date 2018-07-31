Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Share Price

News coverage about Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cincinnati Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.8569276533087 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CINF opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.85. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, Director David P. Osborn acquired 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $25,959.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,144.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

