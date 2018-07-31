Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Viewray (VRAY) Share Price

Media headlines about Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Viewray earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5556983884912 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Viewray alerts:

NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $11.99. 84,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,733. The company has a market capitalization of $827.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.79. Viewray has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $13.21.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 83.09% and a negative return on equity of 1,375.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2029.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. research analysts predict that Viewray will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Viewray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Viewray has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

In other Viewray news, insider Fmr Llc sold 295,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,573,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.