Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Stock Price

News stories about OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OceanFirst Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.4667204587623 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCFC. Hovde Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

OCFC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,978. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $70.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.43 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 16.84%. sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 1,453 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $39,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 20,547 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $554,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.