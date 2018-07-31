Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Share Price

Media headlines about Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Prosperity Bancshares earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 47.604872669849 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares opened at $69.99 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $79.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $3,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

