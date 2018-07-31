Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nanometrics (NANO) Share Price

News stories about Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nanometrics earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.2060738246905 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NANO traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.50. 13,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,794. Nanometrics has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $881.32 million, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.23. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $82.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Nanometrics will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Nanometrics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nanometrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 35,000 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,985,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rollin Kocher sold 720 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $25,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,114. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

