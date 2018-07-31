Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Azul (AZUL) Share Price

News headlines about Azul (NYSE:AZUL) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Azul earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 44.5030536372079 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

AZUL stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.60. Azul has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $35.05.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Azul had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Azul will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZUL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.40 price target for the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

