Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Alliqua Biomedical (ALQA) Stock Price

News articles about Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alliqua Biomedical earned a news sentiment score of -0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.8379000547292 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Alliqua Biomedical traded up $0.02, hitting $2.18, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 2,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,621. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.93. Alliqua Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. Alliqua Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 122.50% and a negative net margin of 114.41%. sell-side analysts predict that Alliqua Biomedical will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc, a regenerative technologies company, commercializes regenerative medical products that assist the body in the repair or replacement of soft tissue. The company markets MIST Ultrasound Healing Therapy, a painless noncontact low-frequency ultrasound to promote healing; and Biovance Amniotic Membrane Allograft and Interfyl Human Connective Tissue Matrix, which are human biologic regenerative technologies.

