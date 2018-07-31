Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) Share Price

News coverage about Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) has trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund earned a media sentiment score of -0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 47.7791809009181 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:AFT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 69,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,058. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $18.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

