Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Southern Company Gas (GAS) Stock Price

News coverage about Southern Company Gas (NYSE:GAS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Southern Company Gas earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.1239177260647 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE GAS opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. Southern Company Gas has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.49.

Southern Company Gas, formerly AGL Resources Inc, is a natural gas-only distribution company. The Company operates in four operating segments: distribution operations, retail operations, wholesale services and midstream operations. The Company’s distribution operations segment is engaged in providing natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

