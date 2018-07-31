Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Seabridge Gold (SA) Share Price

Media headlines about Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seabridge Gold earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.2876016921196 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. 124,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,767. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $710.10 million, a P/E ratio of -83.57 and a beta of -0.18.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Friday, July 13th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

