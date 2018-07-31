Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) Share Price

News coverage about Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Covenant Transportation Group earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.7358744143193 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Covenant Transportation Group traded down $0.01, reaching $28.98, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 132,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,977. The stock has a market cap of $533.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.63. Covenant Transportation Group has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $196.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.25 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 10.06%. equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

In other Covenant Transportation Group news, VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $104,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,319.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Ray Parker sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $548,481.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,082.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,686,691. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

