Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Share Price

News coverage about Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arthur J Gallagher & Co earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3118855450174 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co opened at $71.14 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $73.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 15,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,084,972.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,077.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. acquired 9,090 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.11 per share, with a total value of $600,939.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,754.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

