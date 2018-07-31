Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tredegar (TG) Stock Price

News articles about Tredegar (NYSE:TG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tredegar earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.870924643144 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Tredegar traded up $0.20, reaching $25.75, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 2,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Tredegar has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $258.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Tredegar news, Treasurer Frasier W. Brickhouse II sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $40,715.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $326,606.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiDry and AquiDry Plus brands.

