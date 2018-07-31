Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock Price

Headlines about Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ally Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4369282041709 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

