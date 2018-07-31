Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Stock Price

News coverage about Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Taylor Morrison Home earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.0572743553113 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,273. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.