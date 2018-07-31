Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Stock Price

News coverage about Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Taylor Morrison Home earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 47.0572743553113 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.
TMHC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,273. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
