Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (RUSHA) Stock Price

Media coverage about Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 47.9074177400156 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.34. 1,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $55.40.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.68%. sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RUSHA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

About Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

