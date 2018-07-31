Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Marine Products (MPX) Stock Price

News coverage about Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marine Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.9902667660546 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPX shares. ValuEngine lowered Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Marine Products from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

Shares of Marine Products traded down $0.08, reaching $18.58, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 13,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,740. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.47 million, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Marine Products had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. research analysts expect that Marine Products will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $117,278.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $29,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 363,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,698.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $294,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

