Somerville Kurt F Sells 1,647 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 4.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,401,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,919,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,039,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,553,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,057,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael C. Eberhard sold 7,963 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,685 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $362,501.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,810 shares of company stock worth $3,234,158. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $134.29 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $102.81 and a 52-week high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.07.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

