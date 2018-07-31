Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Solaredge Technologies to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.38 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Solaredge Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -0.50. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $70.74.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Roth Capital set a $70.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $225,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,727.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 59,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $4,077,923.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,230.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,784 shares of company stock valued at $12,259,240. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.