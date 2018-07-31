Sohu.com (SOHU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.96). The company issued revenue guidance of $445-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.70 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOHU. ValuEngine cut Sohu.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Sohu.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sohu.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $70.86.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $486.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 29.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.85) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Zhang purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.34 per share, with a total value of $3,534,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Photon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,961,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,464,124.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 266,500 shares of company stock worth $9,564,945 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.