Societe Generale Analysts Give Schneider Electric (SU) a €88.00 Price Target

Societe Generale set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SU. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.31 ($94.49).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Shares of Schneider Electric opened at €72.30 ($85.06) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Schneider Electric has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Industrial Automation, and Secure Power. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.