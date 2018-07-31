Skeincoin Reaches Market Cap of $390,377.00 (SKC)

Skeincoin (CURRENCY:SKC) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Skeincoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Skeincoin has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Skeincoin has a market cap of $390,377.00 and approximately $249.00 worth of Skeincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Skeincoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,730.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.23 or 0.05605625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $768.95 or 0.09995628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.01004175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.35 or 0.01590387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00215594 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.50 or 0.02567271 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00365057 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000487 BTC.

About Skeincoin

Skeincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2013. Skeincoin’s total supply is 16,506,534 coins and its circulating supply is 13,418,425 coins. Skeincoin’s official website is skeincoin.co . The Reddit community for Skeincoin is /r/skeincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skeincoin’s official Twitter account is @Skeincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Skeincoin Coin Trading

Skeincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skeincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skeincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skeincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skeincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skeincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.