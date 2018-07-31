SISA (SISA) Price Tops $0.0066

SISA (CURRENCY:SISA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, SISA has traded flat against the dollar. SISA has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SISA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SISA token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003469 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000434 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00388873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00175628 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00030078 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000845 BTC.

About SISA

SISA was first traded on October 10th, 2017. SISA’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. SISA’s official Twitter account is @sisa_fund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SISA is medium.com/@sisa.fund . SISA’s official website is sisa.fund

Buying and Selling SISA

SISA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SISA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SISA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SISA using one of the exchanges listed above.

