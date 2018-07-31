SilverBow Resources (SBOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.57). SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. On average, analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SBOW stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.17. 550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,565. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $339.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SilverBow Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 1.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.