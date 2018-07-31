Silgan (SLGN) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of SLGN opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam J. Greenlee sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $301,041.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $288,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,295 shares of company stock worth $780,450. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Silgan by 12.7% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 15.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Silgan by 54.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Silgan by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 12.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

