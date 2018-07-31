Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sierra Wireless earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.8811125143195 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of SWIR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,149. The firm has a market cap of $600.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $30.06.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWIR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Scotiabank set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “$16.55” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

