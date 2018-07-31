Sibanye Gold Ltd (SBGL) Holdings Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 560,048 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBGL. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 190,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 88,846 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,055,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 690,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,340,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 245,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 267,710 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SBGL opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.05 million, a P/E ratio of -61.75 and a beta of -0.10. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

