Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Big Lots worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 302.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,035,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 122,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 77,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. UBS Group cut Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Big Lots from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Big Lots from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

BIG stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.