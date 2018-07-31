Short Interest in Twitter Inc (TWTR) Drops By 6.2%

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,088,911 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the June 29th total of 50,188,439 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,837,249 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $112,889.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $461,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,471,792 shares of company stock valued at $144,342,567. 6.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Twitter by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth $1,285,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Twitter by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TWTR. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

Twitter opened at $31.38 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 10.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 524.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.87. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $710.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.35 million. Twitter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

