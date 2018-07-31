Short Interest in RingCentral Inc (RNG) Increases By 47.1%

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,331 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the June 29th total of 2,128,141 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 840,446 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of RingCentral opened at $73.80 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.86 and a beta of 0.71.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 46,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $3,463,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,572,166.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sipes sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $1,108,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,796,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,399 shares of company stock valued at $15,495,485. Corporate insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $61,201,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 92.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,769,000 after acquiring an additional 685,868 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $41,563,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 444.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,582,000 after acquiring an additional 393,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RingCentral by 34,571.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 179,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 179,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

