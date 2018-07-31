Short Interest in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Drops By 7.6%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,895,275 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the June 29th total of 59,424,695 shares. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,454,243 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $734.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.99 million. research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,372,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after buying an additional 59,864 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 96,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

