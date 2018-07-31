Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Increases By 7.7%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 125,824,985 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 29th total of 116,792,129 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,244,905 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $52.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $186,106,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,704.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,267,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 618.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,308,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,500 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $175,498,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,855,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,630 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

