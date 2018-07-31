Short Interest in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (HYG) Declines By 9.6%

iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (NYSEARCA:HYG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 76,789,454 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the June 29th total of 84,941,211 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,030,526 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond opened at $85.94 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $88.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.3811 dividend. This represents a $4.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 78.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 93.0% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 147.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond in the first quarter valued at about $232,000.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

