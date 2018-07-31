Short Interest in Fitbit Inc (FIT) Expands By 8.6%

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,420,209 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 29th total of 32,619,232 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,817,478 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days. Approximately 17.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fitbit stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.84. Fitbit has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.35 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Fitbit will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,270,572 shares of company stock worth $6,499,874. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fitbit in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Fitbit by 69.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fitbit in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fitbit in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Fitbit in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

FIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fitbit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fitbit in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Fitbit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

