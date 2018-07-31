Short Interest in Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Decreases By 34.0%

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,133,702 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the June 29th total of 18,388,555 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,867,473 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lisa Rosenblum sold 250,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $4,235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Altice USA by 392.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,871,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053,821 shares in the last quarter. Lucerne Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Altice USA by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucerne Capital Management LP now owns 7,455,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,627 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,536,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,622,000 after acquiring an additional 648,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Altice USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,749,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,288,000 after acquiring an additional 279,261 shares in the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 824.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $34.86.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATUS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Altice USA from $16.25 to $35.29 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Altice USA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.