Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $610,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co opened at $58.49 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $285.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

In related news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,400,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.34.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

