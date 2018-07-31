Shift Tops 1-Day Volume of $59,025.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Shift coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00013886 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, Shift has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Shift has a total market cap of $13.21 million and approximately $59,025.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002258 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 12,286,107 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDAX, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

